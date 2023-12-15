Netflix announces ‘Squid Game’ video game, collab with ‘GTA’

Netflix is taking the "Squid Game" phenomenon beyond the screen with the introduction of an official video game. This addition to their 2024 lineup, including highly anticipated titles like "Sonic Mania Plus" and "Money Heist", was announced by Vice President Mike Verdu of Netflix Games, on the Netflix blog. Building on the success of the 2021 hit "Squid Game", the creators emphasised that the Squid Game universe is not merely a one-time success but an ongoing expansion. It seems their foresight was spot on.

The unveiling of a video game marks the latest instalment in the unfolding narrative of the "Squid Game" universe. This development follows closely in the wake of the recent launch of the inaugural season of the competitive series, "Squid Game: the Challenge". Mike Verdu, in a blog post, declared, "By year's end, we'll have 86 games available — all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases, or extra fees."

Amongst the thrilling array of video games, three iconic "Grand Theft Auto" titles, licensed from Rockstar Games, take center stage. Presented as "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition", this compilation includes the cherished games "Grand Theft Auto III", "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City", and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas". According to Variety, members can pre-register to enjoy these games, which will be available soon on Netflix and are complimentary for mobile Netflix subscribers.

On Wednesday, the streaming service unveiled its 2024 game lineup, featuring the game adaptation of "Squid Game" and other highly awaited titles like "Money Heist", "Sonic Mania Plus", and "Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit".

Netflix is set to provide an impressive array of new offerings in the coming year, including games inspired by "Rebel Moon", "FashionVerse", and "Game Dev Tycoon". With nearly 90 new games in development, many of which draw from their original content, Netflix seems poised to maintain its momentum in the gaming landscape in the near future.