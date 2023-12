Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most anticipated game by gamers around the world, is set to release its game trailer on December 5 at 9 am ET ( 8 pm Bangladesh time) according to a post on X by Rockstar.

Rockstar announced that it was developing GTA 6 back in February 2022. There was an alleged leak of some videos and screenshots of GTA 6 which suggested the game might take place in vice city.