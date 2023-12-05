GTA 6 trailer out: watch here

Tech & Startup
GTA VI
The latest installment to Grand Theft Auto will be coming in 2025.

Rockstar Games has officially unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming video game, Grand Theft Auto VI. The latest installment to the widely popular GTA franchise will be released in 2025, and as of now, announced to be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

You can watch the first trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI here.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

As per an official statement by Rockstar, GTA VI takes place in the fictional state of Leonida, which seems to be inspired from real-life Florida. Rockstar has also added that this game is going to be "the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet."

