GTA 6 trailer gains millions but falls short of beating BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ views, fans call for collaboration

The release of the GTA 6 trailer on December 5 has sparked widespread discussion and is likely to dominate conversations throughout the week until further updates are revealed. Notably, it quickly climbed to the top of the YouTube charts, accumulating a substantial number of views within the first 24 hours, nearly rivaling the viewership of popular K-pop content. Rockstar Games took an unexpected step by unveiling the trailer for the 2024 game 14 hours earlier than originally scheduled, responding to an online leak. In just 12 hours, the video gathered an impressive 60 million views, exceeding expectations and putting it in direct competition with BTS' hits "Butter" and "Dynamite", both of which had accumulated over 100 million views.

After the 24-hour mark, the statistics came in, and the GTA 6 trailer reached remarkably close to surpassing BTS' "Dynamite" record but fell short by approximately 10 million views. The gaming trailer achieved an impressive milestone with over 90 million views within the first day, while "Dynamite" secured 101 million views, and the summer anthem "Butter" soared to over 108 million views. This marks a notable moment as YouTube witnesses an intense competition for viewership, showcasing a level of rivalry not seen before.

Despite Rockstar Games accumulating millions of views, it proved insufficient to outshine BTS' "Butter". Nevertheless, they did succeed in surpassing Blackpink's "Pink Venom", which previously held a record of approximately 90.4 million views within the initial 24 hours.

Following the intense competition, fans from both camps are expressing a desire for collaboration and are actively proposing the idea to the creators. Many are excited about the prospect of BTS creating songs for GTA 6, citing the group's previous contributions to games like Garena Free Fire and MapleStory.

One fan envisioned the possibilities, stating, "Now imagine a song by BTS for GTA. Huge numbers." Others chimed in with comments like "Ask them to collaborate already," "Oh my god, a collaboration will give god numbers", and "I need to hear 'Dynamite' play on the radio in GTA 6???" Fans are eagerly anticipating the potential synergy between BTS and the GTA 6 franchise.