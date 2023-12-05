Taylor Swift makes history again

Taylor Swift achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first living musical artiste to have five albums simultaneously in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

In August 1963, the chart was unified into a single list for both mono and stereo albums. Following this, the 33-year-old singer became the first living performer ever to accomplish this feat. The top 10 featured Taylor's albums with "1989 (Taylor's Version)" at the pinnacle, "Midnights" in third place, "Folklore" in fifth place, "Lover" in sixth place, and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in the tenth spot.

The last artiste to achieve such a feat was Prince, though it occurred posthumously following his passing at the age of 57 in 2016.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" reclaimed the top spot on the chart for the third consecutive week, originally debuting at number one on November 11. It held the position through the week of November 18, slipped to the second spot for the following two weeks, and has now returned to the top this week. In total, 13 of Taylor's albums have collectively spent an impressive 66 weeks at number one.

This year, Taylor Swift's album sales for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" surpassed the record set by the original version in 2014. Billboard reported that the album also achieved the title of the biggest debut for any album, determined by unit sales, a record held since Adele's "25" in 2015.

Upon the release of the re-recorded album, Taylor expressed on Instagram, "Born in 1989, reinvented in 2014, and a part of me reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this cherished album. Never did I imagine the enduring magic you would bring to my life."