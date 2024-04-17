Tech & Startup
'Grand Theft Auto' publisher to fire 600 employees

GTA 5
The company will also scrap several projects in development as part of a cost-reduction plan, which is expected to result in total charges of up to $200 million. Image: Collected

Take-Two Interactive Software, publisher of the popular 'Grand Theft Auto' video game franchise, has recently announced that they are laying off about 5% of their entire workforce, which amounts to about 600 employees.

The company will also scrap several projects in development as part of a cost-reduction plan, which is expected to result in total charges of up to $200 million. It declined to name the projects that have been cancelled.

Take-Two said the move is expected to drive more than $165 million of annual cost savings. The company's shares were 1% higher in extended trading. They have fallen nearly 10% so far this year.

The move aligns Take-Two with Tencent-owned Riot Games, Electronic Arts (EA) and Japan's Sony Corp in trimming workforce this year due to uncertain spending from consumers after the pandemic-era boom.

PC and console gaming revenue growth is expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2026 as gamers record fewer hours of playtime, according to research firm Newzoo.

Cancelled projects will account for as much as $140 million of the total charges, while severance and employee-related costs are expected to be up to $35 million, it said. Take-Two will also reduce some office space as part of the move.

The company, which had 11,580 full-time employees as of March 2023, last month agreed to buy 'Borderlands' maker Gearbox for $460 million in a cut-price deal at a time when consolidation is driving up prices for makers of well-known titles.

Take-Two has been focused on the development of the next instalment in the best-selling 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise, but some reports have said the title could be delayed into 2026 from 2025.

