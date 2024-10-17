Meta conducts another round of layoffs: report

Employees working on Threads and those involved in recruiting, legal operations, and design were reportedly affected by the recent layoffs. Image: Julio Lopez/Unsplash

Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has carried out another round of layoffs, according to reports from international tech news platforms The Verge and TechCrunch. After making significant cuts over the past two years, Meta confirmed the latest layoffs on Wednesday, citing a need to shift resources to meet long-term goals, states the reports.

This time, employees from several key teams were impacted, including those working on Meta's new platform Threads, as well as teams in recruiting, legal operations, and design. Staff from Reality Labs, Instagram, and WhatsApp were also affected, as noted by The Verge.

A Meta spokesperson told The Verge that the company is trying to find other roles for employees whose jobs were cut, but many are still losing their positions. According to a former employee, some teams held video calls to announce the layoffs, with at least a dozen people on their team being let go.

These cuts come after Meta laid off 11,000 employees in 2022 and another 10,000 in 2023. The company made these moves to address overhiring during the pandemic and to push forward CEO Mark Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency", states the reports.

While Meta hasn't shared the exact number of workers affected in this new wave, reports suggest some employees are receiving six weeks of severance pay.