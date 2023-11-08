GTA 6 trailer releasing early December

Rockstar Games has announced that it will release the first trailer for the highly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series in early December. This announcement comes as the renowned video game publisher prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary next month.

Founded in 1998, Rockstar Games has become synonymous with groundbreaking and culturally impactful video games. Grand Theft Auto (GTA), the company's flagship series, has been pivotal in shaping the open-world genre, garnering critical acclaim and a massive following worldwide.

In a heartfelt message shared on their Facebook page, Rockstar Games expressed gratitude towards its global community of players. "Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about," the post read.

Sam Houser, the co-founder and president of Rockstar Games, reflected on the company's journey, noting that the aim has always been to establish video games as a form of entertainment as essential as any other. "In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution," Houser stated.

The announcement of the GTA 6 trailer has sparked excitement across the gaming community, with fans eagerly anticipating what many expect to be a significant leap forward for the series. The previous installment, GTA V, has been one of the best-selling video games of all time since its release in 2013.