Bridging the gender gap in science and tech

Insights from Farhana Hasan, CEO of HerWILL

In today's world, achieving true gender equality remains an essential objective, making it more important than ever to empower women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) subjects through education and opportunities. Farhana Hasan, CEO of HerWILL, a global platform built to highlight and elevate talented women for better opportunities, is one of the few pioneers in our society who represent the resilience and determination required to break this ever-present gender gap, paving the way for future generations of women in science and technology fields.

In an exclusive interview, Farhana Hasan shared with us insights from her career, offering advice and inspiration to women navigating STEM's multifaceted complexities.

What sparked the idea for HerWILL, and how does it aim to empower women?

HerWILL was born out of a deep-rooted commitment to gender equality and empowerment in STEM fields. Recognising the persistent challenges faced by women in these industries, HerWILL provides a comprehensive platform where women can excel professionally. We organise mentorship workshops, financial literacy programs, knowledge sharing by subject experts, leadership training, and job opportunities tailored to the unique challenges women face in these fields.

My journey from a young feminist to a seasoned leader in STEM played a pivotal role in shaping the vision of HerWILL. Education emerged as a beacon of hope, offering a pathway to liberation. I embarked on a journey to pursue higher education in the United States, where I encountered a more conducive environment for personal and professional growth and began my career at Delta Airlines. My experiences acted as the fuel behind establishing HerWILL.

How have you navigated the gender gap in your STEM career?

One of the most common challenges for women entering STEM today is the lack of role models and mentors. Many women face unconscious gender barriers that manifest in subtle ways, from imposter syndrome to the reluctance to speak up and assert leadership. Overcoming these barriers requires intentional mentorship and creating opportunities for leadership development.

As for personal challenges, while my ambition was evident, I realised that consistent and high-quality work delivery was essential. I refused to make excuses, all the while juggling family responsibilities. My journey in navigating these challenges fueled my determination to empower other women and provide them with the guidance and support they need to succeed. By diversifying my skill set and transcending conventional boundaries, I redefined my career trajectory and shattered glass ceilings along the way.

In terms of opportunities, where do you see the biggest growth areas in STEM for women?

I would say that fields such as data science, data analytics, and artificial intelligence offer unprecedented opportunities for innovation and advancement, with a projected growth rate exceeding 28%. By acquiring expertise in these areas, women can position themselves as leaders in the burgeoning landscape of technology and analytics.

How important has mentorship been in your career, and how can women find good mentors in STEM?

Mentorship has been instrumental in my career journey, providing invaluable guidance and support during pivotal moments. Despite my achievements, being a woman of colour in a predominantly male industry came with its set of challenges, from subtle racism to overt discrimination in career progression.

However, a pivotal moment came when my boss took me under his wing, and encouraged me to pursue leadership, highlighting my potential beyond technical expertise. This advice profoundly shaped my career, blending my technical skills with business acumen and leadership roles. Women can find good mentors in STEM by actively seeking out individuals who inspire them and share their values, especially through platforms like HerWILL.

What strategies would you recommend for women to stand out and succeed in STEM fields?

To excel in STEM fields, it is crucial to align your passions with practical considerations. Choose subjects that genuinely interest you while also considering their prospects. Breaking through barriers may require courage, but opting for high-demand areas can enhance your career trajectory. It is also essential to seek mentors with a broad perspective.

How do you balance the pursuit of career advancement with the need for personal development?

Contrary to popular belief, creativity is not confined to non-STEM disciplines; it's a cornerstone of innovation in STEM fields. Recognising the symbiotic relationship between career advancement and personal development is crucial in today's tech-driven world. There is a plethora of opportunities in tech jobs, where creativity thrives while nurturing personal growth.

Looking forward, what excites you most about the future of women in STEM?

The future of women in science and technology is brimming with promise and potential. The rise of hybrid and work-from-home options presents a remarkable opportunity for women. This flexibility allows for a better balance between professional and personal life, enabling women to excel both in their careers and as contributors to their families and society as a whole. This shift has increased efficiency and a newfound sense of empowerment, as women can now choose when and where to work, freeing themselves from the constraints of traditional office settings.

Do you have any advice for freshers who are interested in business leadership roles?

For freshers interested in business leadership roles, where AI and technology are reshaping industries, it is essential to stay ahead of the curve. Use emerging technologies to enhance your expertise and navigate the inevitable changes in your field. Don't settle for complacency; continuously seek to acquire new skills and adapt to the evolving demands of the business world. By embracing a mindset of growth and versatility, you can position yourself for success in business leadership roles.

As we look ahead, the future for women in STEM is brighter than ever before; women are leading the charge towards the leadership ecosystem. Together, let's continue to break barriers, defy expectations, and empower women to reach new heights of success.