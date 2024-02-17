Silent Keys

For eons piano keys unmoved

Lay silently asleep

Until touched by supple fingers

Moved with emotion

Musically mused with

Poetic flows in my imagination

Long silenced between sealed pages

Unloved by open eyes

As the breath of your song

Blows across the stubborn cover

Your winsome ivory smile

Casting a prism-inspiring light

Where ebony shadows

Once masked their deeper meaning

Beneath the midnight lace dress

Fit to caress your stunning silhouette

Erupting in vibrations

Stirring words and notes

To achieve apogee

Becoming a tornado of sound

Pulsing to the rhythm of

An unleashed heart

In sync with an old soul

Released pounding hammers on this claviature

Eighty-eight black and white

Playmates searching for their lost key

Harmonically tuned with the

The natural pitch of this treasure chest

Sealing out drafts

While holding something precious within

And now you have patiently taught

My fingers sing

Demanding that I not stop

In the middle of an aural duet

To perform upon the

Vertebral column a delicate refrain

Into an ascending crescendo

Until silence cries out to begin again.

Hasan Maruf teaches English in DPS STS School, Dhaka. What influences him to lift the pen is not only his adoration for creative writing, but a need to seek spiritual salvation.