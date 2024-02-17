Silent Keys
For eons piano keys unmoved
Lay silently asleep
Until touched by supple fingers
Moved with emotion
Musically mused with
Poetic flows in my imagination
Long silenced between sealed pages
Unloved by open eyes
As the breath of your song
Blows across the stubborn cover
Your winsome ivory smile
Casting a prism-inspiring light
Where ebony shadows
Once masked their deeper meaning
Beneath the midnight lace dress
Fit to caress your stunning silhouette
Erupting in vibrations
Stirring words and notes
To achieve apogee
Becoming a tornado of sound
Pulsing to the rhythm of
An unleashed heart
In sync with an old soul
Released pounding hammers on this claviature
Eighty-eight black and white
Playmates searching for their lost key
Harmonically tuned with the
The natural pitch of this treasure chest
Sealing out drafts
While holding something precious within
And now you have patiently taught
My fingers sing
Demanding that I not stop
In the middle of an aural duet
To perform upon the
Vertebral column a delicate refrain
Into an ascending crescendo
Until silence cries out to begin again.
Hasan Maruf teaches English in DPS STS School, Dhaka. What influences him to lift the pen is not only his adoration for creative writing, but a need to seek spiritual salvation.
