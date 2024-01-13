Of hills, lakes, and loss

Bury your feet where its green

And when the air is thin you will see

The ghosts of people who have lived and loved

Here

Each, with their own story to tell

The roots of these trees go deeper than the

Flesh they've sunk their teeth in

But there's blood on my mouth as we speak, so I ask you

What makes a story?

A hypothetical world of could have and would have

Of little boys and their latims spinning and digging themselves in uneven soil

As the world spins on its own axis, a story is

A becoming of death

Of drowned kings and their austere palaces

Of boots and guns

And fucking americans

Look to these uneven lands

When you see flames consuming the trees

You will find hands that weep in red and a nebulous view

Of The Karnaphuli carrying withered dreams

Houses in embers and houses in ashes

There is no sticking to their stick homes

No clinging on to life

The prairies that linger in the scanty aftermath

Hide their faces

As the seconds pass with smoke, as boots desecrate the soil underneath

There are no bombs, no aeroplanes

But there are bodies. Bodies.

Of people. Of water. Of flattened hills.

Every other day

A deafening silence echoes over

The flooded lake

This is not a story

This is not a story

A.M. Fahad is an aspiring poet and writer from Dhaka. He uses vivid imagery and elements of nature to encapsulate his emotions with words, which often end up in a thought train rather than a conclusion. Find him at [email protected].