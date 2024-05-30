go further than/ what the hills have seen/ through their ice pick scars

Follow the plateau

play up your dreams

pit sand grains against

each other

so the sand slips

the deeper it gnaws

into sandals

Follow

without your wallet

or permission from

daddy dearest

go further than

what the hills have seen

through their ice pick scars

through the mighty reserve

of what the deity leavens

pick and choose your path

up that hill, down this shore

among bushes and through

the dents in the sea bed

Hug the phoenix

even if you burn

as you surmise in the heat

the nightmares billowing

past the neighborhood you

would sell in a heartbeat

to a moghul

to the painter

to point x fleeing from

a numerical fiasco

Remind yourself of your pen

and ink and supple streams

of folded notes

and see if you still have eyes

for tears

lips to stretch and tongue to

push back

These are rough roads

a means to an end

without a feet to

dip into the ocean to sing

it a lullaby before

it takes you far away

from your birthplace

Such is its promise,

in a nutshell.

Protiti Rasnaha Kamal is a graduate student at Tufts University, USA. Her debut poetry collection titled Bare Conversations was published in January 2022 by Journeyman Books.