The yard in this noontime is buzzing with/ The white aroma of the guava flower

The saree spread out in the yard

is my grandmother's

When she died

I didn't go to see her for the last time

Seeing someone in the casket

Seals a permanent image in my mind

That dead face haunts me round the clock

No matter how hard I try

I can't erase that image from my mind

The yard in this noontime is buzzing with

The white aroma of the guava flower

The saree that is spread out in the yard

Is my grandmother's

But from a distance

It looks like

That saree is my mother's

Translated from Bangla by Quamrul Hassan

Hasan Robayet is a Bangladeshi poet.

Quamrul Hassan is a poet and an MFA Candidate of Creative Writing and Translation at the University of Arkansas.