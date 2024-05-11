Je chilo amar shopnocharini

She who were the wanderer of my dream

Remained she an enigma I couldn't conceive

My days hastened forth whilst I lingered in the pursuit of thy presence

You called me close in the moments of grace

Veiling my delicate senses

Then my mind could effortlessly understand the simplicity that revealed thou

Who shall dismiss me in their cold indifference

Who shall summon me to their embrace

In whose affectionate agony, I too am opulent

Amidst these ceaseless torrents of uncertainty, I falter—

Yet, in you alone, I find clarity, you alone I truly apprehend.

Translated by Abdullah Rayhan

Abdullah Rayhan is studying English Literature at Jahangirnagar University.