Sat May 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 02:13 AM

Je chilo amar shopnocharini

ILLUSTRATION: MAISHA SYEDA

She who were the wanderer of my dream
Remained she an enigma I couldn't conceive
My days hastened forth whilst I lingered in the pursuit of thy presence
You called me close in the moments of grace
Veiling my delicate senses
Then my mind could effortlessly understand the simplicity that revealed thou
Who shall dismiss me in their cold indifference
Who shall summon me to their embrace
In whose affectionate agony, I too am opulent
Amidst these ceaseless torrents of uncertainty, I falter—
Yet, in you alone, I find clarity, you alone I truly apprehend.

Translated by Abdullah Rayhan

Abdullah Rayhan is studying English Literature at Jahangirnagar University.

