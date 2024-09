Hark!

Busy work of Hands,

( cooking and cleaning )

leaves my mind free

to embroider a tapestry

of thoughts and emotions,

to breed words

into a patterned piece.

A Title is Born.

( but me, weird Night-Owl,

needs Nightfall to weave

the Babe in electric Wool )

Rebecca Haque is Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka.