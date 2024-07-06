Monsoon osmosis

Soft melody of Fazr Azaan

A pre-dawn chiaroscuro

of flashing silver sky

and dusky trees

Wafting branches wild

in the sudden Kalboishaki storm

shedding fistfulls of foliage

I inhale the luxurious scent

of squelched earth

smoking under the sodden leaves

Entranced by shafts of electric

blue lightning bolts

I am drenched in the rushing rain

I feel the sentient plops of raindrops seeping into the texture

of my soft brown skin

Slowly awakening the spirit within to respond with gratitude

to the muezzin's call to prayer

Rebecca Haque is Professor, Department of English, University of Dhaka.