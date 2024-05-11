Shedin dujone dulachinu bone

Only the other day we two swung in the woods

In a swing decorated with flowers;

If now and then that thought comes to your mind

Please never ever try to suppress it.

You know how that day the wind brought out

The crazy thoughts I had in me all the while.

The sky everywhere then had scattered across it

Something very much like your smile!

As I moved on, a full moon had lit up the horizon

Who knows what good fortune let us two meet that day!

Now I can't seem to have such luck anymore

And must bear the burden of our separation

All alone. Please don't ever try to sever The rakhi we tied ritually to make us two one forever.