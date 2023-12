Through seven layers,

Without Anesthesia–

While I respire;

Conditioned air,

In ignorance blissful.

Seven feet of mud swept water,

Bodies under rubble.

My Glory intertwined vision

Goes no further than the glitter-

While you suffocate under olives, fallen.

In your exile,

I'm exiled.

Himu Irene Harney is a prospective Economics graduate from North South University.