and for every grave / a firefly burns / and for every grave / Dhaka never learns

the city holds its breath

if only

if only

it could undo

a broken wing

a lullaby

never sung—

fireflies

now light

in the smoke

beneath the smog

their echoes drift

through tattered alleyways

where shadows shift

and for every grave

a firefly burns

and for every grave

Dhaka never learns

Adnan M S Fakir is an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Sussex.