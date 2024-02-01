Macabre Bleats

wounded limbs heal faster, / than a wounded conscience

hear the weeping of the sheep,

for they are awaiting

vivid laceration.

chunks of their tongue,

split in half, burnt

and bruised.

hear the crack of thunder,

as it hurls itself toward,

the loving barns where the

sheep rests.

Baa! Baa! the sheep screams,

but alas! the light didn't

break out yet!

listen to the tapping feet, while

the flock runs wild, for they

sniffed out the rotting

smell of blood

and bones.

and they come out, only to see,

the half-eaten corpse of

their brethren,

and the bloodied claws

of the hyenas, their

fangs hooked to

their nape.

MURDERERS! BUTCHERS!

they think to themselves.

a moment of vulnerability, coats

them with guilt and anguish,

and the remorse of not dying

at the hands of their lords,

washes over them,

tremendously.

for the hyenas have grown a

palette for blood, and will

stop at nothing.

when the dawn breaks out, the

shepherd steps out,

and gasps in

horror!

he witnesses a biblical eradication,

being made by a force,

mimicking the plots

of Satan, himself.

he falls to his knees, praying to his

Lord, begging for mercy,

but he knows, that the

damage made is

irremediable.

that wounded limbs heal faster,

than a wounded conscience.

Sultanul Arefeen is a third year student at Independent University, Bangladesh.