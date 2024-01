What happens when your desire

Lies in being alive?

Same sunrise and sunset

Fear in innocent eyes.

What happens when your desire

Lies in being alive?

Humanity before religion

Screaming of a child.

What happens when your desire

Lies in being alive?

Five waqt became Six waqt

Disquieting to perform janazah.

Suraya Akter is a second year student of English at North South University.