Lunatic Crow
Limbless black crow crawls the backdoor of lunacy,
Lunatic linearity is realized in the place of filial familiarity.
The ravenous raven ruins its own kind;
Lacerating the unfortified,
Picking at the flesh for bad blood to find.
Forging its own fort, precisely
Taking fragility for bricks,
Tears for grout, and
Fear for furnishing glaze.
A form is formed lacking fortitude!
Crow's make-believe habitation attains scarecrows.
The cannibal crow is not above finding a cure for its cruelty;
Stewing in its pungent air, wanting sourness to satisfy!
Afnan Bintey Helal is currently pursuing her Master's degree in English Literature from East West University.
