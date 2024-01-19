Lunatic Crow

Limbless black crow crawls the backdoor of lunacy,

Lunatic linearity is realized in the place of filial familiarity.

The ravenous raven ruins its own kind;

Lacerating the unfortified,

Picking at the flesh for bad blood to find.

Forging its own fort, precisely

Taking fragility for bricks,

Tears for grout, and

Fear for furnishing glaze.

A form is formed lacking fortitude!

Crow's make-believe habitation attains scarecrows.

The cannibal crow is not above finding a cure for its cruelty;

Stewing in its pungent air, wanting sourness to satisfy!

Afnan Bintey Helal is currently pursuing her Master's degree in English Literature from East West University.