Sleepy ghost flight

You have made ice out of my heart;/ we were once nothing–you brutalise me

I live best when I am living to collapse

like peeling citrons from a freshly planted lime tree.

Breathing thing cocooned in a blue capsule,

I sleep as the days lose count of who they are;

sometimes you come through unannounced.

The heart cradles the shallow, and in between

these days that are split open like the bottoms of paper

bags, I live easy and savour your death.

So cold and delirious, you're built like the devil,

You have made ice out of my heart;

we were once nothing–you brutalise me,

And so I become less and less.

Never wishing to be so easily devoured,

with nothing to surrender I give up for the first time,

and for the last time I see your face.

So you fade, and so you leave,

waning against the beeping black that flatlines–

a tiny, jaded not-being.

Snata Basu is an aspiring poet from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her work mostly centres on passionate, personal bindings. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature at North South University.