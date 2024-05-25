A couple’s Eurotrip in 20 days

This little blue bubble that we call our home is enormous. It is not humanely possible to get a sense of how big and diverse this world is by travelling in a lifetime.

My wife and I always wanted to travel to Europe, but finding the right time was a challenge. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, which taught us a bitter lesson about how unpredictable life can be. It made us realise the importance of seizing opportunities when they come and not putting off dreams for the future.

Last year, when we got the visa for England, that dream became stronger than ever. To sweeten things up, we planned to travel the continent by train.

Grindelwald, Switzerland

We applied for a Schengen visa, leaving out our children who had exams, and, to our delight, received those in time.

As everything was set, a major setback struck before the journey: an accident left me temporarily confined to a wheelchair.

But where there is a will, there's a way.

I took this as an opportunity and used the extra time to plan meticulously on the travel route, transportation and accommodation.

After much deliberation, my wife and I set a 20-day Euro-trip plan which would start in Spain and end in England. In between, we would briefly touch Portugal, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands.

As soon as I got my doctor's clearance, I was ready, albeit with a crutch, to explore Europe.

We packed light, understanding that the less baggage we carried, the smoother and cheaper our travels would be.

The adventure started in Dhaka on a Turkish Airlines which took us to Istanbul and then to Bilbao, Spain. It was a pleasant flight with Turkish bread's aroma filling the plane, a hint of the culinary delights awaiting me on the trip.

Arriving in Bilbao was both thrilling and daunting. Known as one of the most challenging airports due to its surrounding mountains, the landing was nerve-wracking. However, the sight of the Alps during the flight from our plane's window was breathtaking.

However, that too was planned as I knew that the view was only available if you could manage a seat on the right side of the plane.

When travelling to Europe, one should book train, bus, and air tickets 45 to 60 days or more in advance to save money. And for me, trains and buses offer a better experience than flights. A customised itinerary is always better than following common routes.

At the Bilbao airport, we were warmly welcomed by Uncle Al Amin who would take us to Irún, a quaint and historic town on the Spain-France border. Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist began in Bilbao, and starting my journey there felt symbolic.

Amsterdam

Despite the heavy rain, we enjoyed every moment, savouring local cuisine and exploring the beautiful landscapes. For the next couple of days, we roamed around the area defying the chilly weather. Each season in Europe has its charm, and our journey was filled with unique experiences, from visiting Hendaye, Hondarribia -- walled old towns, full of aristocratic buildings which have been declared a historic artistic site -- to enjoying Spanish and French cultures. The sublime mix of mountain and sea with pure air makes this region a holiday paradise. The atmosphere changes dramatically at night with pubs and nightclubs making the place livelier. The presence of Aunt Munna, Abid and Raiyan made our stay there special.

St. Peter’s Square

We also took a stroll on the Paseo Nuevo, the famous walkway of San Sebastian. The nearly hour-long walk is bound to make you smile, as you can enjoy views of the horizon over the Cantabrian Sea the whole time. It's the perfect place for an afternoon stroll.

From Bilbao, we travelled to Lisbon, Portugal by bus. There, Zakir, a school friend, prepared everything for us.

Sintra, a neighbourhood of the Portugal capital, was a beautiful, organised place with orange trees and green surroundings. Mona Bhabhi's dinner of sea bass, beef, and shrimp was delicious. Through Zakir's sons, Maruf and Rafan, we could learn a lot about the surroundings.

We visited Sintra Villa, the famous Guincho Beach, enjoying the stunning landscapes and historical sites. We also visited Cabo da Roca, the most westerly point in mainland Europe. This majestic place provides an unrivalled panoramic view over the immensity of the Atlantic Ocean.

We also did not miss the Boca do Inferno (hell's mouth in Portuguese), a gorge located in the coastal hills near the city of Cascais. The city itself, featured in several James Bond movies, was stunning.

In Lisbon, we explored Martim Moniz, a food paradise with an array of Bengali, Portuguese, and other international cuisines. We savoured the famous pastel de nata, a custard tart, and visited the Belem Tower, a symbol of Portugal's maritime history.

I have to mention here that Lisbon, with its historic buildings and infrastructures, creates a charming aura of the past that is hard to ignore. Besides, this city, which has it all, is relatively cheaper than other European cities.

Boca do Inferno

Our next destination was the historic city of Rome, Italy. We took a Ryanair flight. Staying next to Roma Terminal, we explored the Vatican City, St. Peter's Basilica, the Colosseum and a few more historic sites. Each site was a testament to Europe's rich history and cultural heritage.

In Rome, we didn't feel like we were foreigners! An overwhelming number of the roadside shops and restaurants in the city are owned by Bengalis.

What amazed us the most was how they modernised the city keeping their past glories. This trend is not exclusive to Rome though. All of Europe knows how to value their past.

Stonehenge

From Rome, we took an early morning train to Milan, the city of fashion. We visited the Duomo di Milano, Sforzesco Castle, and various fashion districts, enjoying the city's vibrant atmosphere and rich history.

Our next stop was the serene town of Arona, Italy, near the Swiss border. Known for its tranquillity and culinary delights, Arona felt like another world. We enjoyed authentic Italian cuisine and the beautiful lakeside views. Anwar and bhabhi's hospitality at Mughal Restaurant Indiano was exceptional. We must mention here about Anwar's son, Omi, who gave us a lot of support to get the real vibe of Milan.

Westminister Abbey

We travelled from Milan to Switzerland by train, a four-hour journey through picturesque landscapes as seen in movies. Interlaken, our base, was a paradise with its pristine lakes, snow-capped mountains, and charming wooden houses. We explored the surrounding areas, including Lauterbrunnen, Munchiling, and Grindelwald, soaking in the natural beauty.

From Interlaken, we travelled to Frankfurt, Germany by train and then to Amsterdam, The Netherlands. With limited time, we tried to explore the unique cultures and historical sites of the cities as much as possible.

Colosseum

Our next destination was London where meeting friends like Enny, Rony and their kids was heart-warming.

On the way to our final destination, we finally had the time to reflect on the tour. During the trip, we realised the true value of seeing the world firsthand. The 20-day trip eventually ended, but the diversity of life we experienced and the exposure to new cultures enriched us and created a lasting chapter in our memory album.

Hondarribia, Spain

Belem Tower