Iguazu Falls: Largest waterfall system on Earth

Sarmin and I, as a couple, have embarked on a journey that took us to 108 countries across every continent so far. Why? It's hard to give a clear answer. Perhaps it was driven by an insatiable wanderlust. Or was it a pursuit by both of us to find meaning in life?

There might be a myriad of other reasons. But travel remains our conduit to understanding the world and its complexities.

Recently, we travelled to a country that held profound significance for me since childhood -- Argentina, the land of my hero, Diego Maradona. As we tread upon its soil for the first time, the richness and intricacy of its history unfolded before us. Once among the world's wealthiest nations, Argentina now grapples with a profound economic downturn, marked by political turbulence and soaring inflation. Despite these challenges, we felt drawn to explore its depths, bearing witness to the struggles of its populace amidst a backdrop of remarkable resilience.

Upon our arrival in Buenos Aires, a sprawling metropolis of South America, we found ourselves drawn to Palermo, one of its many neighbourhoods. In the tapestry of this city, each district weaves its own narrative. Among them, Palermo and Recoleta stand out as havens of safety and opulence. As we ventured onto the bustling streets, the pulsating heartbeat of Buenos Aires greeted us with open arms.

From the sultry appeals of tango echoing through the night to the kaleidoscope of colours in the historic La Boca neighbourhood, every corner revealed a facet of the city's rich tapestry. And amidst it all, the hallowed grounds of Maradona's Boca Juniors stadium beckoned, a testament to the city's enduring passion for football. Savouring the famed maté -- a traditional South American caffeine-rich herbal drink -- on street corners, we found ourselves immersed in a sensory symphony unique to Buenos Aires.

In every corner of the city lies a fresh adventure awaiting discovery, but none captured my heart quite like the iconic neighbourhood of La Boca. Here, history, culture, and art intertwine seamlessly, painting a vibrant tableau for all who wander its famous Caminito street and labyrinthine alleyways.

Amid it all, we found ourselves inside the Boca Juniors stadium, where Maradona's legend still lingers. I found myself transported back to the innocence of childhood. Memories of my football idol adorned the walls, echoing with the cheers of days gone by.

As our exploration continued, we stumbled upon a couple gracefully gliding across the cobblestone alleys in a mesmerising display of Tango. From mere spectators, we were soon invited to join, hesitance giving way to laughter as we embraced the experience. For what is life if not a collection of moments lived and shared?

Argentina boasts vast expanses and a multitude of natural wonders, with its size offering a remarkable diversity of landscapes and climates. From the bustling streets of Buenos Aires to the awe-inspiring majesty of Iguazu Falls, our journey provided but a fleeting glimpse of this vast and varied land.

As we ventured to the northeastern corner of Argentina, where the country meets Brazil and Paraguay, we witnessed the breathtaking spectacle of Iguazu Falls. Here, amidst the tropical rainforest, nature's grandeur unfolds in the form of 275 cascading waterfalls.

A short flight from Buenos Aires brought us to this marvel. We were warmly welcomed by Omar Fernandez, our English-speaking guide. Opting for an Airbnb accommodation, a choice we always favour over traditional hotels, our fortune led us to the care of a gracious host who ensured our short stay was nothing short of exceptional. In Omar, we found not just a guide, but a companion whose warmth and expertise enriched our journey immeasurably.

As we awoke in Puerto Iguazu, anticipation filled the air for our planned excursion to Paraguay, the neighbouring country just across the river from our lodging. The convergence of the Iguazu and Parana rivers marks the tri-border area where Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay meet, creating a geographical nexus of three nations.

While roads and bridges link Argentina and Brazil to Paraguay, there exists no direct route between Argentina and Paraguay. Only a small ferry connects the two countries which also operates according to the whims of nature.

Despite our intentions to cross the river by ferry, luck eluded us, necessitating a detour through Brazil to reach our destination. The journey entailed multiple border crossings, resulting in a total of eight instances of immigration formalities in a single day. Yet, rather than viewing it as a burden, we embraced the opportunity. It gave us the scope to encounter diverse people and nature along the way.

Upon reaching Ciudad del Este in Paraguay, the bustling streets and lively markets stirred memories of bustling urban centres like my hometown, Dhaka. Yet, just beyond the city limits, nestled amidst the tranquillity of nature, awaited a hidden gem known as Monday Falls. While Paraguay may not draw as many tourists as its neighbours, the secluded beauty of Monday Falls provided us with an intimate encounter with nature's splendour.

But our ultimate destination, the mighty Iguazu Falls, beckoned with a magnetic allure, promising a lifetime experience. And it did.

The sheer magnificence of the Iguazu Falls rendered us speechless. Words fail to capture the true essence of this natural wonder, a masterpiece seamlessly woven into the fabric of the surrounding Amazon rainforest.

A brief helicopter ride offered a glimpse of the falls' vast expanse, while a boat journey along the Iguazu River brought us perilously close to the thundering cascade. Despite the inherent danger, the allure of experiencing the falls from such proximity proved irresistible.

Navigating the lower and upper hiking trails demanded stamina and fortitude, particularly in the face of soaring temperatures dictated by the season. Yet, any fatigue we had dissolved in the presence of the falls' raw power, as it snaked its way through the landscape, revealing new facets of its beauty at every turn.

The awe-inspiring nature never fails to remind us that we are just a part of this: nothing more, nothing less. And it somehow reassures us that belong here.