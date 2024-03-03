Artificial intelligence in improving infection control and responding to and preventing outbreaks

The European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2024), scheduled to be held in Barcelona from April 27th to April 30th, will feature discussions highlighting the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming infection control within hospitals. This discussion will be based on a press release issued prior to the congress on February 28th, underscoring the importance of integrating AI into infection control measures.

Dr Jonas Marschall from Washington University School of Medicine will present a case study during ECCMID, focusing on a vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus faecium (VRE) outbreak at Bern University Hospital in Switzerland. Utilising network graph theory and graph neural networks, forms of AI, Dr Marschall and his team will analyse the outbreak's dynamics, identifying central locations for potential transmission and enabling targeted interventions like disinfection efforts.

Similarly, Prof Richard Drew from Rotunda Hospital in Ireland will discuss the role of AI in infection control during the congress. AI could assist in various tasks, from ensuring proper use of personal protective equipment by staff to optimising hospital cleaning procedures. Prof Drew will emphasise the importance of identifying institutional challenges that AI could address to streamline processes and improve patient care.

The press release highlights AI's potential to revolutionise infection control by enhancing the speed and accuracy of response to infectious disease outbreaks, potentially even preventing them altogether. It underscores the need for proactive integration of AI tools into routine practices and fosters staff engagement to effectively respond to infectious disease threats.

AI offers promising avenues for transforming infection control practices in hospitals, as discussed during ECCMID 2024. By leveraging AI technologies, healthcare providers can enhance response times, accuracy, and efficiency in outbreak management, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the burden of infectious diseases.