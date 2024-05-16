T20 World Cup 2024
Tigers leave for USA

Taskin Ahmed gets into the airport. Photo: BCB

Bangladesh cricket team left for the USA in the early hours of Thursday for the T20 World Cup, which begins in USA and the West Indies on June 2.

A 17-member Bangladesh team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, including two reserve players and coaching staff, left for Dallas, USA in the early hours on Thursday.

USA-bound five young Tigers inside the airport. Photo: BCB

The Tigers will play three T20I matches against USA on May 21, 23 and 25 before embarking on the World Cup campaign with the game against Sri Lanka on June 8. 

 Bangladesh have been pitted against Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Netherlands in Group D of the World Cup. Top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super 8s. 

