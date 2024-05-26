T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Uganda in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Uganda are set to face Afghanistan in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 3, followed by matches against co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea in Group C.

Uganda

***Among the 20 teams in the competition, Uganda have the best win-loss record. In 91 T20Is, they won on 69 occasions. In other words, for every loss, Uganda have won 3.361 games.

***While it is the first time Uganda will take part in a senior men's World Cup of any type, Uganda have been represented in a global event through the now-defunct East Africa team that took part in the 1975 Cricket World Cup.

***Uganda's 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga will be one of the oldest players in the tournament. He first represented Uganda in ICC events as a 17-year-old in the 1997 ICC Trophy, a pathway event on the road to Cricket World Cup 1999.