T20 World Cup 2024
Star Sports Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 12:15 AM
Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Get to know teams via interesting facts

Star Sports Desk
Sun May 26, 2024 12:15 AM Last update on: Sun May 26, 2024 12:15 AM

The ninth edition of the ICC men's T20 World Cup kicks off on June 1, with Canada facing co-hosts USA in Dallas. As the cricketing world gears up for another thrilling event, let's delve into some interesting facts about the 20 participants -- this time, focusing on Uganda in the biggest cricket tournament ever.

Uganda are set to face Afghanistan in their tournament opener in Barbados on June 3, followed by matches against co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea in Group C.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Uganda

***Among the 20 teams in the competition, Uganda have the best win-loss record. In 91 T20Is, they won on 69 occasions. In other words, for every loss, Uganda have won 3.361 games.   

***While it is the first time Uganda will take part in a senior men's World Cup of any type, Uganda have been represented in a global event through the now-defunct East Africa team that took part in the 1975 Cricket World Cup.

***Uganda's 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga will be one of the oldest players in the tournament. He first represented Uganda in ICC events as a 17-year-old in the 1997 ICC Trophy, a pathway event on the road to Cricket World Cup 1999.

Related topic:
T20 World Cup 2024Uganda cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

The World Cup mission is yet to start: Lipu

4h ago

‘Big stage brings the best out of Shakib’

1w ago

Injuries force two changes to Netherlands’ T20 World Cup squad

3d ago

T20 World Cup: Get to know the captains via interesting facts

1d ago

England relish 'fear factor' of returning paceman Archer

5d ago
ঘূর্ণিঝড়
|আবহাওয়া

ঘূর্ণিঝড়ে রূপ নিয়েছে গভীর নিম্নচাপ, বাড়ল সংকেত

তিন নম্বর স্থানীয় সতর্ক সংকেত নামিয়ে মোংলা ও পায়রা সমুদ্রবন্দরকে সাত নম্বর এবং চট্টগ্রাম ও কক্সবাজার সমুদ্রবন্দরকে ছয় নম্বর বিপদ সংকেত দেখাতে বলা হয়েছে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হঠাৎ বন্ধ মেট্রোরেল, দেড় ঘণ্টা পর চালু

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification