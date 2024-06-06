Nsubuga creates history as Uganda beat Papua New Guinea

In his first T20 World Cup appearance at 43 years of age, Uganda spinner Frank Nsubuga collected figures of 2-4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for just 77 at the Guyana National Stadium. The four runs conceded was the fewest by any bowler in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup to have bowled their full allotment of four overs. PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Uganda won their first ever T20 World Cup match with a three-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea at Providence Stadium on Wednesday.

Uganda bowled out PNG for 77 and after a poor start, reached the target in 18.2 overs with Riazat Ali Shah top-scoring with 33.

Veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga created history as Uganda dominated with the ball.

In his first T20 World Cup appearance at 43 years of age, Nsubuga collected figures of 2-4 to help bowl out Papua New Guinea for just 77.

The four runs conceded was the fewest by any bowler in the history of the Men's T20 World Cup to have bowled their full allotment of four overs, going past the seven runs South Africa quick Anrich Nortje conceded in the Proteas' match against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

Fewest runs conceded in four-over spell at Men's T20 World Cup

Bowler Runs conceded Year

Frank Nsubuga (Uganda) Four 2024

Anrich Nortje (South Africa) Seven 2024

Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) Eight 2012

Mahmudullah (Bangladesh) Eight 2014

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) Eight 2022

