Marsh's Uganda moment shows World Cup's beauty and disparity

Mitch Marsh had an unexpected thrill as the Australia skipper was delighted after an impromptu meeting with the Ugandan players.

In Trinidad, where the Aussies who did not feature in the Indian Premier League's playoffs, blew out cobwebs in warm-up matches, Marsh was presented with a playing shirt from the Uganda cricket team at the Port of Spain hotel the two teams were sharing.

Both Marsh and David Warner posed for photos with players from the small landlocked east-African nation.

"That was a really special moment," Marsh told reporters in Barbados, where the Aussies kick off their tournament against Oman on Wednesday (Thursday, 10.30am AEST).

"It's things like that – it's not just about the cricket throughout these World Cups. It's about opportunity and teams having earnt the right to be here," he was as quoted in cricket.com.au.

The pictures of Marsh delighting a rival team by donning their kit underlined both the beauty and the disparity on show at an ambitious World Cup.

This tournament features 20 teams playing matches in three USA states and on six Caribbean islands.

Marsh is leading an Australian team gunning to become the first side to simultaneously hold every major men's and women's ICC trophy. Uganda's eager cricketers, on the other hand, are making their own history in their country's World Cup debut.

