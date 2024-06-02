T20 World Cup 2024
Agencies
Sun Jun 2, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 09:00 PM

Most Viewed

T20 World Cup 2024

Marsh's Uganda moment shows World Cup's beauty and disparity

Agencies
Sun Jun 2, 2024 08:43 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 09:00 PM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

Mitch Marsh had an unexpected thrill as the Australia skipper was delighted after an impromptu meeting with the Ugandan players. 

In Trinidad, where the Aussies who did not feature in the Indian Premier League's playoffs, blew out cobwebs in warm-up matches, Marsh was presented with a playing shirt from the Uganda cricket team at the Port of Spain hotel the two teams were sharing.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Both Marsh and David Warner posed for photos with players from the small landlocked east-African nation. 

"That was a really special moment," Marsh told reporters in Barbados, where the Aussies kick off their tournament against Oman on Wednesday (Thursday, 10.30am AEST).

"It's things like that – it's not just about the cricket throughout these World Cups. It's about opportunity and teams having earnt the right to be here," he was as quoted in cricket.com.au.

The pictures of Marsh delighting a rival team by donning their kit underlined both the beauty and the disparity on show at an ambitious World Cup.

This tournament features 20 teams playing matches in three USA states and on six Caribbean islands. 

Marsh is leading an Australian team gunning to become the first side to simultaneously hold every major men's and women's ICC trophy. Uganda's eager cricketers, on the other hand, are making their own history in their country's World Cup debut.
 

Related topic:
Mitch MarshDavid WarnerAustralia cricketUganda cricketT20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bancroft, Paine named in Australia's Ashes squad

6y ago

Rohit, Kohli in focus as India look to end title drought

5d ago

De Kock, bowlers hand Australia 134-run defeat

7m ago

T20 giants and minnows ready to battle in USA and Caribbean

6d ago
Najmul Hossain Shanto

We know how capable we are: Shanto

21h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়া যেতে পারেনি ১৭ হাজার কর্মী, দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে’

প্রতিমন্ত্রী জানান, গত ৩১ মে পর্যন্ত জনশক্তি কর্মসংস্থান ও প্রশিক্ষণ ব্যুরো (বিএমইটি) থেকে ৪ লাখ ৯৩ হাজার ৬৪২ জনকে ছাড়পত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে। এদের মধ্যে এখন পর্যন্ত ৪ লাখ ৭৬ হাজার ৬৭২ জন মালয়েশিয়া গেছেন।...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সুন্দরবন থেকে আরও ৭ হরিণের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

৩৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification