Bangladesh prevail over Netherlands: Batters shine, bowlers hold nerve

Bangladesh put on an all-round effort to keep their Super Eight chances in their own hands following a 25-run win over Netherlands yesterday in the teams' T20 World Cup match at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown.

All they required was for Shakib Al Hasan to provide that spark. The Bangladesh ace all-rounder turned up with the bat in what was a significantly better showing from the top-order, and in the Powerplay effort as well. In the end, the Tigers needed their bowlers to shine as they turned back the tide after the Dutch were in a decent position in chase.

Shakib hit his first T20I fifty in 19 innings and paced himself well enough to hold the innings together during an unbeaten 46-ball 64. Along with Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib picked up 54 runs in the first six overs despite the Tigers losing two wickets.

After Tanzid departed to a 26-ball 35, Shakib allowed the rest of the batters to pivot around him, with Mahmudullah Riyad scoring an important 25 as Bangladesh later picked up 47 runs in the last five overs to notch 159 for five.

"It was important for someone from top four to bat through the innings. Happy to contribute. It was a tough pitch at the start; we held our nerves. [It] was a challenging total, not a winning one, but bowlers chipped in perfectly," Shakib said at the post-match presentation after being handed player-of-the-match award.

Netherlands were 104 for three in 15 overs and appeared to be coasting towards Bangladesh total before Rishad Hossain turned the game around. Sybrand Engelbrecht, in particular, was going great guns before he miscued a Rishad delivery that turned and bounced, leading to a top-edge before Tanzim Sakib took the catch. In that very over, Bas de Leede danced down the track, only to be beaten by turn, before Liton Das's sharp reflex got Bangladesh truly back in the game.

Mustafizur Rahman then did what he does best, producing 17 dot balls in his four overs and conceding 12 runs for a wicket as Tigers killed off the game slowly. Shakib credited Rishad and Mustafizur's effort. The surface at Arnos Vale Ground was an unknown quantity for both sides. Shakib said they had to keep wickets in hand so that they could accelerate at the back end.

"Rishad and Fizz, the way they bowled, took the game away from Netherlands," he said.

"Hardly any international game was played here in the last 4-5 years. So, we didn't know what a good score was and had to keep wickets till 14-15 overs and take it from there. 160 in a World Cup game is always tricky. Netherlands had their moments. Ten runs an over on this ground in the last 7-8 overs, wind going in one way, made it tough to defend. But credit to bowlers for pulling it off," he added.

The Tigers' bowlers have had the opportunity to bowl first in both their first games but when asked to defend in the death overs, the sharpness and skill of the bowlers were exhibited. However, a better batting effort would help the side gain momentum as Bangladesh now look to ensure a Super Eight berth with a win over Nepal in their next game.