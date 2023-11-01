Rabada wants to break Boult’s bat

Sports Special
Photo: AFP

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada said that he wanted to break New Zealand paceman Trent Boult's bat. Rabada said it in a light-hearted video, released by the ICC ahead of the New Zealand vs South Africa match today.

"If I am breaking anybody's bat at this World Cup, it will have to be Trent Boult," Rabada said.

The video also showed Boult's reaction to the comments from Rabada. Boult's batting, especially in the nets, have entertained cricket lovers over the years given his quirky shots and comments during the sessions.

"That's not a good sign. I don't think there is any need for threats like that," Boult said smiling.

 "I think it's just jealousy, he's just you know…"

Breaking bats is nothing new for Rabada either. He broke Shikhar Dhawan's bat in the 2019 World Cup with a 146 km/h full toss. Rabada said there was 'beef' between the players.

"Trent and I have too much beef. I am coming for your bat only because you didn't give it to me," Rabada said.

It appears, Rabada had a reason to talk about Boult's bat.

"He knows I have very good bats and he was trying to take one from me. Naturally, as any number 11, there is some anxiety but when a guy like KG singles you out like that, it's a bit of a worry. So we will see what happens there boy," Boult said.

