No soul-searching as BCB’s old ways persist

Just as strong winds do not necessarily blow away all heavy sand sediments in a desert, the recent World Cup debacle has not really had any effect in terms of changing Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) mindset.

A familiar pattern emerges yet again. It appears that the World Cup flop has also become just another regular event in Bangladesh cricket, with the reasons for such a disastrous campaign ready to be swept under the rug. The signs are emerging given what the BCB president had said recently -- that lack of an impetus from the rest of the board directors was the reason for the board in being unable to handle disciplinary issues.

"When I want to do it [bring back discipline] at that point my colleagues of the board feel they [board] are behind him and that is the reason no one does it [take steps]," the BCB president had said after the second Test against New Zealand.

The statement also brings to focus the need for his involvement on most important issues, further pointing to the fact that the processes needed to run the incumbent board do not function.

The BCB president's remark, or what ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan had said before the World Cup regarding his captaincy and then what he said on Monday, along with what cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said about Shakib's availability, all go a long way to understanding the recurring pattern.

Shakib had said, in an interview before the World Cup, that he would not remain captain of the ODI side after the World Cup, even for a day. Given his current involvement in politics, he did not give his name for IPL consideration. Yet, on Monday, he said that he was hoping to play in all three formats and focus on national assignments instead of franchise cricket.

Shakib has often opted out of national assignments to play in IPL. However, IPL's interest regarding Shakib has been waning in recent years and the player's words from Monday were contradictory. Jalal's words to the media yesterday show that it has put a halt to any concerns over overhaul of ideas.

"There is no reassessment here. Shakib is still our captain. We have given the captaincy to [Najmul Hossain] Shanto for just two series against New Zealand. Shakib has been given captaincy for the long haul, as you know. He is still the long-term captain in all the formats. We still assume he is our captain, and a question can't be raised on whether he will remain captain in the formats going forward.

"Since we have given him the mandate, we want him to stay as captain in the rest," BCB cricket operations chairman remarked.

Shanto was made the stand-in skipper for both red-ball and upcoming white-ball assignments against New Zealand. There was a feeling that with Shakib now on the last stages of his career, Shanto might take part of the leadership reigns. The chance of grooming Shanto may not remain when the likes of Shakib or others finally retire, leading to a hindered growth of a new generation.

The urge for overhaul is not felt within the board since they appointed personnel already within the board's power structure to conduct an assessment on the World Cup disaster. The three-member committee representatives themselves did not say they were involved in 'inquiry'.

Such inquiry committee findings in the past have previously not been availed to the public, most recently following the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal's international involvement is still not clear. Even the falling out between Shakib and Tamim Iqbal have not been met with proper disciplinary processes because if there were forward-looking steps, BCB would have to take responsibility for many of their own actions, one they perhaps do not want to take.

The World Cup debacle was cause for soul-searching and overhaul of many processes, but problems are again being shelved for later. Reinforcing the notion, it appears that one or two sporadic victories are enough to satiate BCB's appetite.