Liton returns to Pune ahead of Australia match

Opener Liton Das joined the team in Pune today after his second visit to Bangladesh during the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup ahead of the Tigers last game in the tournament against Australia on Saturday.

The 29-year-old boarded a flight in Dhaka at 2:20 pm and joined the team in Pune in the afternoon.

Liton, however, missed the Bangladesh team's first training session ahead of the game against Australia.

"Liton will join the team today. He boarded a flight in Dhaka at 2:20 pm. He will attend our next training session tomorrow," said Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud to the media on Thursday.

The opener and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child. He returned to Dhaka right after the game against Sri Lanka on November 6, alongside the Tigers' injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the same flight.

Before that, Liton returned to Bangladesh on November 1, citing a family emergency. The opener then flew back to India on November 3 and reunited with the side in Delhi before the Sri Lanka game.

According to sources, there were some dissatisfactions among the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials along with the Tigers team management over Liton returning to Bangladesh twice during the World Cup.