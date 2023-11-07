Liton returns to Dhaka again

Bangladesh opener Liton Das has returned to the country today following the win over Sri Lanka yesterday.

Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar confirmed the development to The Daily Star today. Liton and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child and the cricketer arrived in the country to be with his family for the time being. Liton is expected to head back to India's Pune to join the Tigers before their last World Cup game against Australia although when he will reunite with the team is yet to be confirmed.

Liton had previously returned to Bangladesh mid World Cup on November 1 citing family emergency. The opener had then flown back to India on November 3 and reunited with the side at Delhi before the Sri Lanka game.

Previously, skipper Shakib Al Hasan too had left the team's periphery during the World Cup to work on his batting although the move later drew criticism. Shakib today was ruled out of the World Cup of the last match against Ausstralia and Anamul Haque Bijoy was named as his replacement.

Bangladesh yesterday chased down Sri Lanka's 279 with three wickets in hand in 41.1 overs, a result that saw them move up to seventh in the standings with a better run-rate than Sri Lanka.