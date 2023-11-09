ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Inspired by Afghans, Dutch want 'ideal game' vs India

The Dutch side, who came through the qualifiers, upset South Africa and beat Bangladesh to register two wins from their eight matches so far.

The Netherlands will face hosts India in their final match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on November 12. Photo: Reuters

The Netherlands are far from intimidated by the prospect of finishing their ICC World Cup campaign on Sunday with a game against India, the tournament's only unbeaten team, all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru said.

The Dutch side, who came through the qualifiers, upset South Africa and beat Bangladesh to register two wins from their eight matches so far.

"I think to play arguably the best team in the competition at the top of the table is something that we're very excited by and it's another opportunity for us," Nidamanuru said after Wednesday's loss to England.

"Every time we step on the park, we're trying to showcase our skills and do the best that we can, especially being at the World Cup and coming through the journey that we've done."

This is the first time the Dutch managed two wins at a World Cup but Nidamanuru felt their performances have been inconsistent.

"We haven't put together the ideal game yet, if I'm really honest."

A middle order batter who bowls off spin, Nidamanuru said limited resources back home made it difficult to compete at the top level.

"And then you're thrust onto the ICC World Cup scene, or the qualifiers, and then you're facing quality bowlers who are bowling 135-plus kmph or turn the ball and bowl it long and effectively," he said.

Despite the gulf in resources at the World Cup, Nidamanuru said the Dutch could improve significantly with more exposure against top teams and cited the example of Afghanistan, who managed just one win at the last two World Cups but stunned three former champions in the current edition.

"We see this as a learning block, but we're out there to compete," he said. "No one comes to lose or to play badly."

