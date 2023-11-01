Liton returns to country for a 'family emergency'

A family emergency forced Liton Das to fly back to the country in the middle of the ICC World Cup on Wednesday, but the Bangladesh opening batter is set to join the team ahead of his team's training session on November 3.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's media and communications manager, Rabeed Imam, also the Bangladesh team manager for the ongoing World Cup, confirmed the news to The Daily Star.

"Due to his family emergency, Liton took a leave and will join the team ahead of the teams' training session scheduled on November 3 in Delhi," informed Rabeed.

It was learned that Liton and his wife are expecting their first child.

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in their eighth World Cup game.

Earlier skipper Shakib Al Hasan went to Dhaka ahead of the game against South Africa. The ace all-rounder worked with his childhood mentor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim and joined the team in a couple of days' time.