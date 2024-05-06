‘Liton one innings away from an unbelievable WC’

Bangladesh cricket team assistant coach Nic Pothas believes that out of form opener Liton Das is just one good innings from regaining his groove and making an impact in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

"I think that's your perception," Pothas told reporters today when asked about Liton struggling to find big scores in white-ball cricket in recent times.

"Liton Das has so much to offer us. Liton Das is a world class cricketer. He is one innings away from having an unbelievable World Cup," he added.

The South African went on to add that the wicketkeeper-batter also adds a lot of value behind the scenes that is helpful for the team.

"There is no doubt that Das is going to score a lot of runs as he has done in the past. But he adds so much value to our side. What he does in the field for us, what he offers our group as a senior player. He does so much more than what you see," he said.

In the first two Twenty20 Internationals of the Zimbabwe series, Liton has made one and 23 respectively opening the innings.

Yesterday, Liton had a great opportunity to get out of the rut, having hit a four and a six in the first six balls he faced.

However, after reaching 12 off six balls, Liton made just 11 runs off the next 19 balls he faced, failing to capitalize on his good start.