Liton and Hridoy score contrasting half-centuries in Abahani win

Abahani batters Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy adopted vastly contrasting approaches while chasing a meagre 179-run total in their five-wicket win over Prime Bank Cricket Club in the Super League of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Liton, on his return to the side, took 106 balls to score 56 runs (featuring seven fours) after he opened the innings, while Hridoy smacked five maximums and four boundaries for a 27-ball 55 helping Abahani to their target in 38.3 overs.

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Earlier, Abahani pacer Shoriful Islam starred with three wickets to bundle out Prime Bank for 178. The left-arm pacer bowled with zip in tandem with national teammate Taskin Ahmed who scalped two.

Prime Bank skipper Zakir Hasan top scored a 70-ball 68 while veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim scored a 65-ball 44 but both failed to get a big one to post a competitive total for their side.

The win saw defending champions Abahani extend their unbeaten streak to 12 victories in the ongoing edition. They sit top with 24 points and are in pole position to win back-to-back titles.

At the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah, Mohammedan Sporting Club's highest run-getter Mahidul Islam Ankon scored his first ton of the edition to guide his side to a five-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

Ankon smashed six maximums and five fours for a 122-ball 101 as he added to his six half-centuries in the edition so far, while Mahmudullah Riyad scored an 88-ball 87 to help Mohammedan chase down a 260-run target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, a ton each from Saif Hassan (146-ball 120) and Taibur Rahman (102 not out off 114 balls) propelled Sheikh Jamal DC to 259 for two.

Meanwhile, Rishad Hossain stood tall with an all-round effort to help his side set up a 13-run win over Gazi Group Cricketers at the BKSP Ground-3.

Rishad powered four sixes and a four in a 26-ball 33-run cameo but couldn't stop Shinepukur's slide as they were bundled out for 138 in 34.5 overs.

But Shinepukur spinners had a field day and turned the match on its head. Rishad scalped four wickets, while Arafat Sunny and Hasan Murad picked up two.