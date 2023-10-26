‘Truly gentleman’: Gurbaz lauds Babar Azam

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Wednesday thanked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for gifting him a bat.

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, Babar gifted his bat to Gurbaz after Afghanistan secured a historic victory over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

In a viral video, Babar could be heard saying, "I promised him long back of gifting a bat."

Video of Babar Azam gifts his bat to Rahmanullah Gurbaz post AFG v PAK CWC 2023

Young Afghan opener Gurbaz played a pivotal role in his team's historic victory, scoring an impressive 65 runs off just 53 balls.

Two days after getting Babar's gift, Gurbaz thanked the Pakistani skipper on his X, formerly Twitter, account calling the 29-year-old a wonderful human being and wishing him all the best.

"Wonderful gift by a wonderful player and human being. Truly gentleman @babarazam258. Chin up, stay strong and keep shining," Gurbaz wrote on X."

