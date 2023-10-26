ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Agencies
Thu Oct 26, 2023 09:04 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 01:53 PM

‘Truly gentleman’: Gurbaz lauds Babar Azam

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, Babar gifted his bat to Gurbaz after Afghanistan secured a historic victory over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. 

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

‘Truly gentleman’: Gurbaz lauds Babar Azam

Agencies
Thu Oct 26, 2023 09:04 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 01:53 PM
PHOTO: X

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz on Wednesday thanked Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for gifting him a bat.

In a heartwarming display of sportsmanship, Babar gifted his bat to Gurbaz after Afghanistan secured a historic victory over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In a viral video, Babar could be heard saying, "I promised him long back of gifting a bat."

Young Afghan opener Gurbaz played a pivotal role in his team's historic victory, scoring an impressive 65 runs off just 53 balls. 

Two days after getting Babar's gift, Gurbaz thanked the Pakistani skipper on his X, formerly Twitter, account calling the 29-year-old a wonderful human being and wishing him all the best.

"Wonderful gift by a wonderful player and human being. Truly gentleman @babarazam258. Chin up, stay strong and keep shining," Gurbaz wrote on X."
 

Related topic:
Babar AzamRahmanullah GurbazCWC2023ICC Cricket World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup 2023World Cup 2023world cupICC World Cup 2023
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jos Buttler

Long way short of our best: Buttler

22h ago
Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Tigers on edge in Kolkata

1d ago

Pakistan are ready for India, says Babar Azam

England vs Sri Lanka

'It's over': England coach Mott throws in towel

14h ago
Shakib’s World Cup break

Shakib’s World Cup break did not affect the team, says Taskin

16h ago
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে