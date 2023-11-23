Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Nov 23, 2023 04:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 04:39 PM

Cricket

End of Dravid as India coach?

It’s tough to watch boys like this: Dravid
India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli look dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photo: Reuters

Rahul Dravid has decided not to continue as the head coach of the India cricket team, claimed a report in Times of India.

According to the report, the legendary India cricketer has decided not to extend his contract, which ended with the World Cup where India lost to Australia in the final.

The report said that Dravid has communicated his decision to the BCCI already.

Dravid is set to be replaced by VVS Laxman, who is currently leading the team in the five-match T20I series against Australia starting today.

The report also quoted an unnamed source inside the BCCI who said that Laxman, who has helmed the coach's job temporarily in absence of Dravid, is keen on taking the role full-time and wants to sign a long-term contract.

Following the five-match T20I series against Australia at home, India will travel to South Africa to play a T20 series.

