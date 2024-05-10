India's head coach post up for grabs soon, but Dravid ‘welcome to apply’

India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli look dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photo: Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would soon issue a request for applications for India's next head coach of the men's team, according to secretary Jay Shah.

Shah told reporters that current coach Rahul Dravid, who has been in charge since 2021 after succeeding Ravi Shastri, could reapply for the role if he so desired.

"Rahul's tenure extends only until June, so he is welcome to apply if he chooses to do so. Other coaching positions, including batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, will be determined in consultation with the new head coach," Shah said, adding that India would not adopt a split-coaching model akin to England's setup.

He explained, "We cannot predetermine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign… Additionally, many players, such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, excel across all formats. Furthermore, such a scenario has no precedent in India."