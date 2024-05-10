Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri May 10, 2024 03:18 PM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 03:27 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

India's head coach post up for grabs soon, but Dravid ‘welcome to apply’

Star Sports Desk
Fri May 10, 2024 03:18 PM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 03:27 PM
It’s tough to watch boys like this: Dravid
India coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli look dejected during the presentation ceremony after losing the ICC Cricket World Cup final. Photo: Reuters

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would soon issue a request for applications for India's next head coach of the men's team, according to secretary Jay Shah.

Shah told reporters that current coach Rahul Dravid, who has been in charge since 2021 after succeeding Ravi Shastri, could reapply for the role if he so desired.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Rahul's tenure extends only until June, so he is welcome to apply if he chooses to do so. Other coaching positions, including batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, will be determined in consultation with the new head coach," Shah said, adding that India would not adopt a split-coaching model akin to England's setup.

He explained, "We cannot predetermine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign… Additionally, many players, such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant, excel across all formats. Furthermore, such a scenario has no precedent in India."

Related topic:
Rahul DravidIndia cricket teamBCCIJay Shah
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India opener Vijay retires from international cricket

1y ago

India cricket board makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

9m ago

India's T20 World Cup squad: A conundrum solved

1w ago
It’s tough to watch boys like this: Dravid

It’s tough to watch boys like this: Dravid

5m ago

‘Laid back’ Rohit raises India's hopes

6m ago
সোলার সেচ পাম্পে ৪০ শতাংশ ভর্তুকি দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনা আছে: নসরুল হামিদ
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

সোলার সেচ পাম্পে ৪০ শতাংশ ভর্তুকি দেওয়ার পরিকল্পনা আছে: নসরুল হামিদ

‘আমরা আশা করছি, আগামী মাসের মধ্যে নেপালের ৪০ মেগাওয়াট বিদ্যুৎ সঞ্চালন লাইন নিয়ে আসতে পারব।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

১৯৭৬ থেকে ১৯৯১ সাল পর্যন্ত এ দেশের মানুষের আয় বাড়েনি—কমেছে: শেখ হাসিনা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification