Pakistan says no to hybrid model for Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi asserted that his board are 'not prepared to accept' a hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy in February next year and that the PCB are preparing to host the entirety of the tournament in Pakistan.

India have refused to travel to Pakistan owing to political tensions between the neighbouring nations in recent years and even played the 2023 Asia Cup in a hybrid model in which The Men in Blue refused to travel across the border to Pakistan – the hosts of the tournament – and instead played their matches in Sri Lanka.

"In the last two months, the Indian media has been reporting that India isn't travelling," Naqvi said in Lahore yesterday. "I discussed this with them and my team, and our stance is clear: they need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one. The Indian media are reporting it, but no formal communication has reached the PCB."

Naqvi brought forth and reminded the fact that Pakistan went to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, deeming it as a 'great gesture'.

"If we get a letter from India, I'll have to go to my government and have to abide by their decisions. Pakistan has shown great gestures to India in the past, and we'd like to say clearly India shouldn't expect such friendly gestures from us every time [if they refuse to come]. The government will decide if Pakistan travel for any future event in India if they don't come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The PCB will not decide that."

The two sides have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan's white-ball tour of India in 2012-13. And as for red-ball contests, the last time the two sides faced off was in 2007.