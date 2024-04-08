Usman Khan eligible for Pakistan, confirms PCB chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Usman Khan is in contention for being selected for the upcoming T20I home series against New Zealand.

"[Usman] Khan is eligible for Pakistan and he will play [for the national side]," Naqvi said while speaking to the media as quoted from Geo News.

Usman was a part of the recently concluded 29-player fitness camp, which was conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army. Last week, he was banned for five years by the Emirates Cricket Board [ECB]. The 28-year-old was "found to have breached his obligations to the Emirates Cricket Board."

"Batter Usman Khan has been found to have breached his obligations owed to the ECB [...] Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects and it was evident that he was no longer wanting to play for ECB," the ECB said in a statement.

Khan's inclusion in the national side can primarily be attributed to his impressive performance in the in the Pakistan Super League's ninth edition (PSL 9) where he won multiple accolades while representing Multan Sultans franchise.

Th Pakistan squad for five-match series against New Zealand will be declared on April 9. The series will start from April 18.

