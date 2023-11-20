ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Six Indians, two Aussies in ICC's team of the tournament

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

India's Virat Kohli looks dejected after during the presentation ceremony. Photo: Reuters

Six players from finalists India and two from champions Australia were selected in the World Cup team of the tournament announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Leading run scorer Virat Kohli — who was named player of the tournament — captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and top wicket-taker Mohammed Shami were all included in the team.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa were also selected in the line-up after helping Australia win a record-extending sixth title with Sunday's six-wicket victory.

Maxwell scored a double century against Afghanistan and a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands earlier in the event.

The selection panel consisted of West Indies great Ian Bishop, former Australia batter Shane Watson and ICC General Manager Wasim Khan, among others.

Team of the Tournament:

1. Quinton de Kock (wk) (South Africa) – 594 runs at 59.40

2. Rohit Sharma (c) (India) – 597 runs at 54.27

3. Virat Kohli (India) – 765 runs at 95.62

4. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) – 552 runs at 69

5. KL Rahul (India) – 452 runs at 75.33

6. Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 400 runs at 66.66 and six wickets at 55

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India) – 120 runs at 40 and 16 wickets at 24.87

8. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 20 wickets at 18.65

9. Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) – 21 wickets at 25

10. Adam Zampa (Australia) – 23 wickets at 22.39

11. Mohammed Shami (India) – 24 wickets at 10.70

12th player: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) – 20 wickets at 19.80

