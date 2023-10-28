ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Star Sports Desk
Sat Oct 28, 2023 04:59 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 06:15 PM

This is my last World Cup: Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah’s road to the World Cup was riddled with obstacles and the all-rounder is thankful that all his hard work ultimately paid off.

Mahmudullah Riyad
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah. Photo: AFP

After being left out of the ODI team for most of the year, Mahmudullah eventually made his way into the Bangladesh World Cup squad and so far has been one of the better performers of the underperforming team.

Bangladesh are in action today against the Netherlands in Kolkata in their sixth match of the tournament. 

In the previous five matches before today's game, Mahmudullah accumulated 198 runs in three innings, highest among the Bangladeshi batters, averaging exactly 99 and at a strike rate of a shade over 101.

Mahmudullah's road to the World Cup was riddled with obstacles and the all-rounder is thankful that all his hard work ultimately paid off.

"Cricket is such a game where you can see a lot of surprising things. I was working very hard so that I could get an opportunity to play the World Cup for my team. Alhamdulillah, I feel blessed that Allah has given me the opportunity," Mahmudullah said in a video posted by the ICC.

The 37-year-old also hit the only century for Bangladesh so far in the tournament against South Africa, which is his fourth ton in ODIs. Interestingly, all of them have come in ICC events.

Mahmudullah, who is in his 17th year in international cricket, acknowledged the fact that he is nearing the end of his career and hopes to continue playing international cricket as long as his body and form allows it.

"To be honest, this is my last World Cup. It all depends on my body and performance how far I can take it for Bangladesh. But probably, sooner than later, I will have to pull out of international cricket," Mahmudullah said in the video.

Mahmudullah is playing in his fourth ODI World Cup. But there are two players in the Bangladesh camp who have appeared in one more World Cup than him, they are Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Just like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur and Shakib are also nearing the end of their international careers.

But Mahmudullah believes there are several players in the current team who are ready to take on the responsibility of being the next senior members of the team.

"The show must move on and Bangladesh cricket must move on. There is Mustafizur [Rahman], Shanto [Najmul Hossain], Liton [Das], Miraz [Mehedi Hasan], they will become the seniors after us. They will take the lead and they will become legends for Bangladesh cricket as well," Mahmudullah said.

