Buttler excited about fresh talent as England take on Windies

England’s captain Jos Buttler stretches during a practice session at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 9, 2023, ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match bewtween England and Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

Less than a month since a disappointing campaign in India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, England skipper Jos Buttler will lead a fresh-looking ODI side in the West Indies.

England booked a place at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy by a whisker after finishing seventh at the Cricket World Cup last month. Heading into the Caribbean, Buttler is keen to put the 'one bad tournament' behind and maintained that the white-ball squad was in a good place.

"We have had one bad tournament," Buttler said ahead of the first ODI in Antigua.

"It's been in a great place for a long time and you see the depth of talent of guys coming through and you want to help shape that period of white-ball cricket. That's something I feel responsibility and motivation for - to get England white-ball cricket back to where it's been for a long time."

Buttler also stressed that it was a learning curve for him to focus on his own performances as well as the team's when leading the side.

"That's a big learning for me, managing my own game is vital to the team and just finding different ways to do that to allow me to walk to the middle with a clear mind.

"[And] realising that sort of tournament doesn't define you. I've got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward and take the learnings from that. Use it as a positive experience to go into the rest of my career."

The England skipper went on to state that at this point in his career, with a young family around him, he has better perspective and maturity in dealing with disappointments on the field.

"I'm at the stage of my life and career where I have got good perspective. I get home and have got two children who don't really care about the World Cup. It certainly gives you a nice focus as a dad and those things, but I'm a very proud guy as well and have disappointments.

"But you know, life moves on, the world moves on pretty fast. There's always something to look forward to. It's never as bad as you think it is and it's never as good as you think it is."

Buttler will lead a squad that has a fresh look with only six players from the World Cup touring party featuring in the three ODIs in the Caribbean.

"There's some really exciting talent in this team," Butter said.

"Young guys eager to get their opportunities and perform. There's some guys that have not been exposed to ODI cricket a lot, but have a lot of experience in Test cricket, so not necessarily new to the international game. It's a nice blend."

Two of those new guys, Phil Salt and Will Jacks, were confirmed as openers for the first ODI by Buttler with no details shared on the composition of the bowling attack.

The first ODI takes place on Sunday in North Sound, Antigua.