Cummins will remember ‘quiet as library’ Ahmedabad crowd in deathbed

Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins said that the radio silence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the final after the dismissal of Virat Kohli is something he will remember in his deathbed.

Cummins and his team spoilt what could've been a celebration of epic proportions for India in Ahmedabad when they defeated the hosts by six wickets to win their sixth World Cup title in ODIs.

Well over a hundred thousand Indians were forced to remain quite for most of the match by a determined Australian team that dominated India, a side that was undefeated leading up to the final.

In an interview with Australian newspaper The Age, the pacer was asked what moment he would remember in his deathbed.

The 30-year-old pacer said that taking Kohli's wicket and the silence of the capacity crowd is something he will never forget.

"I think the Virat Kohli wicket. I was obviously very pumped. And then we're in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, 'boys, listen to the crowd for a second.' And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; a hundred thousand Indians there, and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time."

Cummins is now back in Australia, while many of his World Cup winning teammates remain in India for a five-match Twenty20 series, where they are currently trailing 2-0.