Soumya, Mahmudullah fifties help Barishal brush aside Dhaka

Fortune Barishal batters Soumya Sarker and Mahmudullah Riyad hit fifties to help set up an easy win over bottom-placed Durdanto Dhaka in a Bangladesh Premier League fixture in Mirpur on Saturday.

Soumya smashed four boundaries and six maximums for an unbeaten 48-ball 75 and Mahmudullah put away four sixes and seven fours in a 47-ball 73-run knock which propelled Barishal to 189 for four.

The duo put together a 139-run fourth wicket stand which rescued Barishal from a precarious situation that saw the side lose three wickets for 19 runs on the board inside the first three overs.

Shoaib Malik added some finishing touches with a 10-ball 19-run cameo.

Barishal's Mohammad Saifuddin starred with three wickets and was complemented by Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Ober McCoy, who took two wickets each to bundle out Dhaka for 149.

Alex Ross of Dhaka top-scored with a 30-ball 52-run knock, his second fifty of the tournament.

The loss presented Dhaka a place into an unwanted record as the side became the only franchise in the tournament's history to lose eight matches on the trot. After beating defending champions Comilla Victorians in their opening fixture, Dhaka failed to put a stop to their slide, losing the next eight contests. They beat Sylhet Royals' record of losing seven straight matches in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2012.

