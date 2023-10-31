‘It never happened before’: Miraz baffled by Bangladesh's losing streak

Miraz celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Shafique during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. Photo: AFP

After yet another thrashing defeat in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Tuesday, a Bangladesh player came up with the same-old tune in the post-match press conference, and this time it was Mehedi Hasan Miraz who said that Bangladesh will look to make a comeback in their next game.

A seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in Kolkata was Bangladesh's sixth consecutive defeat in the ongoing showpiece event. Nothing seems to be going right for the Tigers as batting collapses continued at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium, leading to Miraz and company getting bundled out for a meagre 204 runs.

Bangladesh is having a horrible World Cup, with the Tigers failing to put up a fight in any of their last six matches. According to Miraz, the Tigers have never gone through such a calamitous period during his seven-year international career.

"It never happened before. Luck is not on our side. Everyone is trying their best, preparing hard, training well but if you don't have luck on your side you won't get the success," Miraz told reporters.

"Wherever we are playing our shots, it's going to the fielders or it's been caught. When we are bowling somehow it's not going in our favour, which never happened in the past.

"But I believe that it won't last long and we will make a comeback," he added.

The latest defeat pushes Bangladesh to the ninth place in the 10-team standings, resulting in the hope of a top-four finish completely evaporating. With two more matches remaining in the event, Bangladesh's chances to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy seems very slim. Miraz informed that it will be a huge disappointment for everyone if they are not able to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

"We all are disappointed as we are trying to play well. Our fans have always backed us. Even after losing to the Netherlands they came in numbers in this game. They never lose hope and believe that Bangladesh will come back and we also believe that," he said.

Going back to the game, it was once again a batting failure that led Bangladesh down. Mahmudullah again contributed the most with the bat while the top-order continued to disappoint.

Miraz informed it was difficult for bowlers to defend a low total, adding that 250 would have been a good total despite the fact that Pakistan chased down the target of 205 runs with more than 17 overs to spare.

"Look we failed to provide a good start at the top, and then the middle-order and the lower-order were also unable to contribute. I think 250- 260 would have a good total here since it was not easy to bat on this wicket.

"When we came to defend the total we had the belief initially but they had a big partnership, so it's very difficult to come back defending a low total; and we have to accept that. If we could have picked a few early wickets things would have been different."